WATCH | 4-Storey Building Collapses Amid Heavy Rainfall in Shimla; No Injuries Reported

A video displaying the collapse of a building in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district has taken the internet by storm.

A video of the incident tweeted by news agency ANI shows the four-storey building collapsing amid heavy rainfall in Chopal market around 12.30 pm.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A four-storey building collapsed in Chopal town in Shimla amid heavy rainfall. The building was already vacated by the local administration pic.twitter.com/FiJbCLty9r — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

The building housed a branch of UCO Bank, a Dhaba, a bar, and some other business establishments but no loss of life was reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed.

There was a holiday in the bank located on the top floor of the building hence none of the seven employees were present at the time of the incident, Ramesh Dadhwal, Chief Manager at UCO Bank’s Zonal Branch in Shimla told PTI.

The report also claimed that some men sitting in the bar on the ground floor had noticed sudden cracks in the window glasses and had immediately ran out of the building, therefore, alerting other people sitting in the bar and dhaba regarding the possible danger.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh from today till July 13.

This comes after one person was killed while four others went missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods at Manikaran in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh on Friday. Similarly, two persons were reported missing after a car falls into the Beas river at Babeli in Kullu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.