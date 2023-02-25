CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Conman CaseMaharashtra News26/11 RemarkAmritpal SinghHC on Live-in
Home » News » India » WATCH | 6 Tourists Injured After Safari Jeep Falls Into Pit in Rhino Attack in Bengal's Alipurduar
1-MIN READ

WATCH | 6 Tourists Injured After Safari Jeep Falls Into Pit in Rhino Attack in Bengal's Alipurduar

By: News Desk

Edited By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 22:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The screengrab shows a rhino hurtling towards the tourist vehicle on Saturday. (News18)

The screengrab shows a rhino hurtling towards the tourist vehicle on Saturday. (News18)

A purported video of the incident shows, a jeep full of tourists clicking pictures of the animals, as two angry rhinos come running towards their vehicle.

Six people were injured as their jungle safari jeep fell into a ditch after two wild rhinoceroses attacked it at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal’s Alipurduar on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident shows, a jeep full of tourists clicking pictures of the animals, as two angry rhinos come running towards their vehicle.

The driver hastily drives the vehicle backwards, and subsequently the jeep drops into the ditch of the park.

The vehicle was a quintessential safari jeep and was not covered. The rhinos were reportedly fighting amongst themselves before they hurled in the direction of tourist.

“The driver could not see the ditch behind, and the vehicle fell into it injuring people including the driver," according told news agency PTI.

The injured persons were being treated at the Madarihat health centre.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:February 25, 2023, 22:52 IST
last updated:February 25, 2023, 22:52 IST
Read More