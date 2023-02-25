Six people were injured as their jungle safari jeep fell into a ditch after two wild rhinoceroses attacked it at the Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal’s Alipurduar on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident shows, a jeep full of tourists clicking pictures of the animals, as two angry rhinos come running towards their vehicle.

The driver hastily drives the vehicle backwards, and subsequently the jeep drops into the ditch of the park.

Chilling video shows angry Rhinos chasing after a safari jeep in Bengal’s Jaldapara National Park6 Tourists got injured as the safari jeep overturned while racing away from the danger #Wildlife #Rhino #Tourists #WestBengal #JaldaparaNationalPark | @KamalikaSengupt pic.twitter.com/5Bnk6OrC8P — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 25, 2023

The vehicle was a quintessential safari jeep and was not covered. The rhinos were reportedly fighting amongst themselves before they hurled in the direction of tourist.

“The driver could not see the ditch behind, and the vehicle fell into it injuring people including the driver," according told news agency PTI.

The injured persons were being treated at the Madarihat health centre.

Read all the Latest India News here