Watch Afghanistan Superstar Rashid Khan Pull Off a Perfect Helicopter Shot

When not destroying batting line-ups with great spin bowling, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan can be also quite ravishing with the bat himself.

While we are most likely to see his top notch performance in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, here is a recent clip of Rashid knocking the ball out of the field.

Shared by Rashid’s IPL team, the SunRisers Hyderabad on Twitter, he can be seen making excellent contact with the ball using the swift movement of his wrists. He manages to send the ball flying by perfectly emulating the skills for a helicopter shot.

The clip has been taken from ACB Stadium and Rashid can be seen dressed casually. According to media reports, the player resumed outdoor training a week back and has been focusing on his batting skills.

The astounding helicopter shot, popularised by former captain of the Men in Blue Mahendra Singh Dhoni, remains to be Rashid’s one of the most go to shots.

Like MS, the youngster is quite a great finisher and comes in the later part of the innings to hit some strong over boundaries and take his team’s scorecards higher.

At only 21 years of age, the player has achieved several accolades. He is the youngest Test captain to lead his team to victory and is currently the vice captain of the national side.

Having debuted in IPL with SRH in 2017, the leg spinner has 55 wickets in his kitty from 46 games with an impressive economy rate of 6.55. It will be exciting to see how well he plays in the upcoming season when it is held in UAE.

