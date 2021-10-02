WATCH | After Flooded Runway, Monkey's Breakfast Buffet at IGI Airport Surprise Travellers

Days after the swanky Indira Gandhi International Airport flooded during record rains in the national capital, now a video is making rounds on social media where a monkey is roaming inside airport premises.

In the viral video, the monkey was seen roaming near a bar counter, in a place that looks like a restaurant and several people were inside the premises. Perplexed restaurant staff and people were shooting the monkey menace on their mobile phones. The video ended while the monkey climbed a bookshelf and crossed the restaurant. The video was posted on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

This comes days after Delhi witnessed record rainfall and water leaked from four places inside the IGI T3 terminal. A video had gone viral on social media where the waterlogged airport bore a deserted look, passengers were stranded and waiting for the rain gods to have mercy. A Twitter user posted the video with the caption, “This is Delhi airport terminal which has now been renamed as ferry terminal."

The same day, Delhi had recorded its highest annual monsoon rainfall in 46 years. The 2021 monsoons have witnessed the highest rainfall Delhi has seen since 1975, when a total of 1,150 mm of rainfall was recorded. Later, Delhi Airport tweeted from its official handle, apologising to a passenger for the inconvenience.

