WATCH: After Heavy Downpour, Children Seen Swimming, Playing on Flooded Delhi Streets

A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years. The heavy downpour resulted in flooded streets and children were seen swimming and enjoying the rain near MCD Civic Centre.

News agency ANI posted a video on Twitter where children were seen swimming on a flooded road near MCD Civic centre, while the vehicles continued to move.

#WATCH | Children swim amid heavily waterlogged roads following continuous rains in the National Capital; visuals from near MCD Civic Centre. pic.twitter.com/N5E3fjFNGz— ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

This year the rainfall is almost double than recorded last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day.

“The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the 1975 monsoon season. This year, the precipitation has already hit the 1,100-mm mark and the season has not ended yet," an IMD official said. Normally, Delhi records 648.9 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, according to the IMD. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 11, the city normally gets 590.2 mm of rainfall.

Heavy downpour resulted in flooding across the city including the airport and runway while three flights were cancelled and five were diverted to Jaipur and Ahmedabad. Various videos of the Delhi airport were posted on social media sites that showed cars submerged in water in the forecourt.

The videos also showed people either wading through the water to reach the entry gate of the airport or standing on raised areas to avoid water. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Twitter he spoke to airport officials and “was told that the waterlogged forecourt was cleared up within 30 minutes". The Aerocity area which houses multiple luxury hotels near the airport was also waterlogged in the morning with people trying to manoeuvre their cars through the accumulated water, showed another set of videos.

