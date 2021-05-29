Watch: Alert Constable Saves Man From Getting Crushed Under Train in Mumbai

Pawan, an on-duty police constable, saved a passenger who lost his balance while trying to board Dadar-Bhuj Special train at Borivli Railway Station in Mumbai on Friday. Western Railway has shared the video footage of the incident on Twitter and reminded passengers that boarding or alighting from a moving train is dangerous.

रेल सुरक्षाकर्मी की सजगता ने बचाया जीवन28 मई,2021 को बोरीवली स्टेशन से उसी समय छूटी दादर - भुज स्पेशल में चढ़ने का प्रयास करते समय एक यात्री संतुलन बिगड़ने से गिर गया, ऑन ड्यूटी कॉन्स्टेबल पवन ने तुरंत तत्परता दिखाते हुए उसकी जान बचाई। चलती ट्रेन में न चढ़े/उतरे,यह खतरनाक है। pic.twitter.com/HwXQop9Llp — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 29, 2021

Borivli is one of the busiest station on Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

