Watch: Alert Constable Saves Man From Getting Crushed Under Train in Mumbai

(Image: Western Railway Twitter)

Western Railway has shared the video footage of the incident on Twitter

Pawan, an on-duty police constable, saved a passenger who lost his balance while trying to board Dadar-Bhuj Special train at Borivli Railway Station in Mumbai on Friday.  Western Railway has shared the video footage of the incident on Twitter and reminded passengers that boarding or alighting from a moving train is dangerous.

Borivli is one of the busiest station on Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

first published:May 29, 2021, 13:53 IST