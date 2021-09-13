CHANGE LANGUAGE
WATCH: Alert Motorman Saves Woman Attempting Suicide on Rail Tracks in Mumbai

Screengrab of the CCTV footage released by Western Railway. (Image: Twitter/Western Railway)

When a local train approached the station, she walked on the tracks and stood before the train

An alert motorman S Vasanth Rao saved the life of a woman who tried to end life by suicide at Mumbai’s Vasai Road Railways Station on Saturday. In the CCTV footage tweeted by Western Railway, the woman is seen standing on the edge of platform. When a local train approached the station, she walked on the tracks and stood before the train. Seeing her, motorman stopped the train and started blowing horn. Soon, on duty constable ran towards the train, and removed the woman to safety.

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway, lauded the effort of Rao and awarded him with on-the-spot cash.

Disclaimer:DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

first published:September 13, 2021, 07:02 IST