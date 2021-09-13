WATCH: Alert Motorman Saves Woman Attempting Suicide on Rail Tracks in Mumbai

An alert motorman S Vasanth Rao saved the life of a woman who tried to end life by suicide at Mumbai’s Vasai Road Railways Station on Saturday. In the CCTV footage tweeted by Western Railway, the woman is seen standing on the edge of platform. When a local train approached the station, she walked on the tracks and stood before the train. Seeing her, motorman stopped the train and started blowing horn. Soon, on duty constable ran towards the train, and removed the woman to safety.

सतर्कता से बचाई जान। वसई रोड स्टेशन पर 11/09/21 को एक महिला आत्महत्या के इरादे से ट्रैक पर जा खड़ी हुई। मोटरमैन श्री एस वसंत राव ने समय पर ब्रेक लगा कर उसकी जान बचाई। GM/WR श्री आलोक कंसल ने श्री राव को उनकी सतर्कता व सूझ बूझ के लिए on-the-spot नकद पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। pic.twitter.com/ISt5bHxxWB — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 12, 2021

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Western Railway, lauded the effort of Rao and awarded him with on-the-spot cash.

Disclaimer: DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

