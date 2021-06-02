Cops Act Against Man Without Mask, But Wait He Was Just Sitting At Home

There are several incidents of police penalising people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, in an unusual scene in Uttarakhand’s Almora district, a police team allegedly attempted to punish a young man who was sitting on the veranda of his house without wearing a mask in the Jainti area.

In a viral video, police officials and the young man got involved in a skirmish after the authorities forcibly tried to take him away for not wearing a mask.

The man in red track pants and a black vest objected to the police highhandedness and said he didn’t violate any rule as there is no need to wear a mask at home. He and his neighbours also accused the main police officer of abuse and misbehaviour.

The locals recorded the entire incident on mobile and the viral clip also reveals one of the policemen shooting the confrontation from their end.

However, both parties remained adamant on their stand, and when the police officer in action forced the man out of his home, the Jainti resident soon snatched the phone of the policeman and threw it away.

This action propelled the officer, whose phone was tossed away, to join his colleague to double down on the man. As the struggle continued from both ends, the locals made several unsuccessful attempts to defuse the tension.

However, the young man subsequently managed to escape the clutches of the police and quickly ran to the terrace of his house. Some abuses were heard after that and even throughout the video. The police left the site empty-handed before exchanging some inaudible words.

The viral video evoked several reactions with most of the users advocating action against the involved police officers. However, it is yet to be known what action will be taken against the parties involved.

