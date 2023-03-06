Ahead of International Women’s Day, a video has surfaced on social media showing Captain Shiva Chauhan, who is the first female officer of the Indian Army deployed on the world’s highest battlefield Siachen glacier.

Captain Chouhan was seen taking part in activities like cycling and rock climbing amid extremely low temperatures in Siachen.

Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army is the first female officer to have been deployed on the world's highest battlefield Siachen glacier.

On January 2, 2023, the officer finished a most difficult climb to become the Indian Army’s first woman officer to be operationally deployed in Siachen Glacier.

After completing a month’s arduous training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel, Capt Chouhan was deployed in Kumar Post at the world’s highest battlefield. The officer was commissioned into the army only in May 2021 and took up the challenge of leading the Sura Soi Engineer Regiment at the battlefield with one of the harshest climates.

Capt Chouhan belongs to Rajasthan and completed her schooling in Udaipur. She is a graduate in civil engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur.

Only after a year of service, the young officer displayed grit and determination by successfully leading the Sura Soi Cycling Expedition covering a distance of 508 km from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial, which was conducted on Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2022. Based on her exemplary performance, she was chosen to undergo training at the Siachen Battle School where she underwent rigorous training alongside other officers and soldiers.

This included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills. In spite of various challenges, Capt Chouhan successfully completed her training and was all set to be deployed at Siachen. Her team of Sappers will be deployed at Siachen for three months, and be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks.

The Siachen Glacier is located at a height of around 20,000 feet in the Karakoram range. The highest militarized zone in the world, soldiers posted there have to battle frostbite and high winds.

