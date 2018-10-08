English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Assam’s Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah Falls Off Elephant, Laughs About It
Kripanath Mallah, who recently got elected to the post, was on his maiden visit to his constituency Ratabari. During the celebratory procession, his supporters insisted that he sit on the elephant.
Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly Kripanath Mallah seen riding an elephant.
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Kripanath Mallah, fell off an elephant during a procession in the state on Saturday.
However, soon after the legislator perched himself atop the animal, it lost his balance and Mallah slid and fell on the ground. Unhurt, the deputy speaker then stood up and shared a hearty laugh with everyone around him.
Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.
#WATCH: Newly-elected deputy speaker of Assam assembly Kripanath Mallah falls off an elephant. He was being welcomed by his supporters in— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2018
Ratabari, his own constituency, in Karimganj district. The deputy speaker was unhurt in the incident. (06.10.2018) #Assam pic.twitter.com/2UYHkS7zvx
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
