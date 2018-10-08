GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Assam’s Deputy Speaker Kripanath Mallah Falls Off Elephant, Laughs About It

Kripanath Mallah, who recently got elected to the post, was on his maiden visit to his constituency Ratabari. During the celebratory procession, his supporters insisted that he sit on the elephant.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly Kripanath Mallah seen riding an elephant.
Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, Kripanath Mallah, fell off an elephant during a procession in the state on Saturday.

Kripanath Mallah, who recently got elected to the post, was on his maiden visit to his constituency Ratabari. During the celebratory procession, his supporters insisted that he sit on the elephant.




However, soon after the legislator perched himself atop the animal, it lost his balance and Mallah slid and fell on the ground. Unhurt, the deputy speaker then stood up and shared a hearty laugh with everyone around him.

Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.​
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
