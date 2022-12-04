WATCH: Australia Players Fanboy Over Lionel Messi, Get Lined Up For Pictures

Lionel Messi needs no introduction. His game speaks for him and the player enjoys a massive fan base. However, with this new video going viral, it has come to occur that even his competitors are his fans. The video, uploaded on Twitter, shows a group of Australian players waiting patiently outside Argentina’s dressing room to get a selfie with Lionel Messi. It does not come as a surprise to any of us, or does it?

“Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match," read the caption of the video. In the video, the players can be seen loitering in the lobby. However, they get a little conscious as Messi comes in and then pose with him to get clicked. Have a look for yourself:

Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match pic.twitter.com/uFIWWLt4m1— R  (@Lionel30i) December 4, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 2 million views. “Who isn’t a fan of Messi? Even Cristiano Ronaldo is but he denies in public," wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

This comes after Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with 2-1 win over Australia. Messi now enjoys 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on December 18 by winning the soccer’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

