india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Watch: Badrinath Temple Reopens Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
1-MIN READ

Watch: Badrinath Temple Reopens Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

The Badrinath temple was decorated with around eight quintals of marigolds for the opening ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

The Badrinath temple was decorated with around eight quintals of marigolds for the opening ceremony. (Photo: PTI)

With the opening of Badrinath, all the four Himalayan temples known as char dham are now open in Uttarakhand

The famous temple of Badrinath in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand opened after the winter break early on Tuesday amid traditional rituals. The chief priest of the temple, Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, opened the portals of the temple at 4.15 am chanting Vedic hymns and praying for the well-being of all.

However, the opening ceremony was a subdued affair with only a limited number of people, including the priests, the Dharmadhikari and administrative officials, attending it in compliance with the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP). In normal circumstances, thousands of people turn up at the high-altitude temple dedicated to Vishnu to witness its opening ceremony.

For the second consecutive year, the temple witnessed a simple, thinly-attended opening ceremony. The temple was decorated with around eight quintals of marigolds on the occasion.

RELATED NEWS
The Badrinath Temple during the opening of its portals, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, early Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

With the opening of Badrinath, all the four Himalayan temples known as char dham are now open in Uttarakhand. Kedarnath opened on Monday while Yamunotri and Gangotri opened on May 14 and 15 respectively.

Portals of Kedarnath temple opened in Rudraprayag district, on Monday, May 17, 2021. (PTI Photo)

However, they have been kept out of bounds for pilgrims for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is being hoped that the pilgrims will be allowed to visit the temples after the pandemic subsides.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 18, 2021, 16:43 IST