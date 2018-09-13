Video Wall

Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines

Painkiller Saridon is among the 328-fixed dose combination of drugs banned by the health ministry

First published: September 13, 2018, 7:38 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
They were deemed "irrational" and "unsafe".FDC is a drug that is a cocktail of two or more drugs sold by the Indian pharmaceutical industry. Other banned drugs include the skin cream Panderm, combination diabetes drug Gluconorm PG, antibiotic Lupidiclox, Saridon contains 150 mg of propyphenazone (anti-inflammatory drug), 250 mg of paracetamol (treatment of fever) and 50 mg of caffeine. Saridon has been associated with severe blood dyscrasias or diseases affecting blood cells or platelets
The technical advisory body said the companies failed to show that the ingredients were safe and justified
The ministry said there was "no therapeutic justification for the ingredients" and added that they "may involve risk to human beings"
