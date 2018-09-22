GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Beer Shower on SUV in Rajasthan Toll Plaza Caught on CCTV Camera

CCTV cameras at the toll booth captured the incident in which the driver of the truck was injured.

Updated:September 22, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
Several cartons filled with beer bottles blocked traffic on the route. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Kishangarh: A truck carrying beer bottles rammed a toll plaza in Rajasthan’s Kishangarh district on Friday, spilling liquor on to the booth as well as an SUV in front of it.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway at 3 pm on Saturday.

The camera footage shows that an SUV was already at the toll gate when the truck pulled in from behind and slammed the booth at a high speed. Some debris from the toll booth as well as the beer bottles fell on the SUV in front, bathing the car in liquor.





Several cartons filled with bottles also filled the road and blocked traffic on the route.
