Bengaluru residents were taken by surprise on Tuesday when an unidentified man showered Rs 10 currency notes from KR market flyover. Videos of the man, wearing a wall clock around the neck, have gone viral as huge crowds thronged to collect the notes, leading to traffic snarls for a short duration.

It's literally raining money in Blr😂Unidentified man in #Bengaluru showers #money from KR Market flyover. Comes in with a bag of money consisting of 10 rupee currency, throws notes down the flyover and leaves. People swarm in large numbers to collect the money. pic.twitter.com/rbHB0ugsiR— Akshara D M (@Aksharadm6) January 24, 2023

Western Division DCP Laxman Nimbaragi said that no information is available about the man or the reason behind his act. The city market police has conducted an inspection and is looking for the man.

A similar incident took place in Gujarat a month ago when a bhajan performance by Gujarati folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi in Navsari was showered with cash close to Rs 40–50 lakh.

The event, organised by Swami Vivekananda Eye Temple Trust to raise money for a new eye hospital, was attended by hundreds of people. The attendees showered the singers with notes worth Rs 10 to 500. Gadhvi estimated that the entire collection was worth over Rs 50 lakh.

“People shower Rs 10, 20, 50, and 100 notes amounting to lakhs of rupees every day at bhajan programmes,” said Gadhvi, adding that the programme received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh.

Gujarat | A bhajan program was organised in Supa village by the Swami Vivekananda Eye Mandir Trust for the collection of donations for the welfare of people who need eye treatment. The program received donations of around Rs 40-50 lakh: Folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi (28.12) pic.twitter.com/MaOfc7v8dk— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

In 2015 too a similar video went viral where a local BJP leader in Gujarat was seen showering a bucket full of money on the singer at a function in Vadodara. Vadodara district’s then BJP president Satish Patel could be seen walking up from behind Kirtidan Gadhvi, on stage, and literally unloading a bucket full of cash on him.

Vadodara district's BJP President showers money during Ganesh Utsav (21.9.15) pic.twitter.com/BnBNTVTQip— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2015

In 2019, another viral video showed cash being showered on a singer during a bhajan event. The video left the netizens divided as many debated if the programme was a religious gathering or a dancing club. It was then reported that the money collected from the event will be donated to NGOs.

