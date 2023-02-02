Fumed over the people not following traffic rules, Bihar excise principal secretary KK Pathak allegedly abused his junior officers in an official meeting. A video from the meet has gone viral prompting Excise Minister Sunil Kumar to initiate a probe.

“In Chennai, people follow rules. Have you ever seen anyone here following the traffic rules? They will keep honking even if there is a red light. Have you not seen this? People here are like that only. Laal light bhi hai, pe pe bhi karega…the situation of the deputy collector is this…," the infuriated officer was heard saying in the video.

#WATCH | Bihar Excise Principal Secretary KK Pathak was caught on camera abusing his junior officers.(Source: viral video) Note: Abusive language pic.twitter.com/VvxzeLAVvA — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

After the video was circulated widely, the Bihar excise minister said he has heard about the video and will take necessary action after a probe. “I’ve heard about the video. I will look into it and whatever necessary action needs to be taken will be done,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Meanwhile, Bihar Administrative Services Association said they will register an FIR against the officer for using abusive words and demanded that the government should sack him.

“We demand that the government should sack an officer like him. We have decided to register an FIR against him. He used abusive words for us which is wrong. We condemn it,” said Sunil Tiwari, General Secretary of Bihar Administrative Services Association.

