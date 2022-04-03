Watch | Blazing Streak of Lights Brighten Up Skies of MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat; Scientists Predict 'Meteor Shower'

In what appeared to be a meteor shower, a streak of light cut through the night sky over several parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Several people took to social media on Saturday to upload videos of burning objects falling from the sky in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra even though a top functionary of the Ujjain-based Jiwaji Observatory said it was a common phenomenon possibly involving meteorites.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Reports of people seeing these burning objects falling from the sky have come in from Barwani, Bhopal, Indore, Betul and Dhar.

Meanwhile, a big ball of fire descending from the sky was also witnessed in Gujarat on Saturday night. The object that is said to have brightened up the sky was spotted by locals right from Kutch, Jamnagar, and other parts of Saurashtra to Vadodara in central Gujarat and even parts of South Gujarat.

Some scientists said that the object could be space debris or meteorite that can be identified only after its debris is studied, TOI reported.

Rajendra Gupta, Superintendent of the 300-year-old Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain, however, said, “This appears to be ulkapind (meteorites). Their fall is common."

Commonly known as ‘shooting stars’, meteors are objects, which enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a tremendous speed and produce a shower of light streaks called a meteor shower.

