WATCH | BMC Cleanup Marshal Clings to Car Bonnet as Driver Refuses to Stop and Pay Fine

A video of a BMC-appointed clean-up marshal clinging to a moving car’s hood has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on Wednesday and Suresh Pawar (36) said he had never encountered something like this.

Pawar is a resident of Hanuman Tekdi in Santacruz East and has been a marshal for two years. News18 could not independently verify the video.

“On Wednesday evening, I was on duty near the Hans Bhugra signal in Santacruz when I spotted a woman in a cab without a face mask. When I asked her to pay up a fine of Rs 200, she agreed to do so but the cab driver started arguing. The woman was ready to pay the fine when the cab driver started driving the vehicle ahead. I tried to repeatedly ask him to come on one side and stop the car but he refused to do so," Pawar told the Times of India.

He went on to say that when he tried to stop the car by getting in front of it, the driver kept driving and he clung to the vehicle. Pawar was not injured in the event, but he was startled by the cab driver’s behaviour.

Pawar was unable to stop the cab because the driver moved too quickly, forcing him to step aside. Meanwhile, a rider witnessing the incident recorded a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Sudhir Chowdhury, the area manager for the cleanup marshals, stated that they are frequently chastised, but no one considers the other side when cars behave in this manner.

Tulip Miranda, a Kalina corporator, stated that she had discussed the issue of disallowing marshals on the traffic signals. “In a bid to penalize those without face masks on traffic signals they hold up the vehicle. However, this leads to traffic congestion. Therefore, I suggested that they be allowed only on internal roads so that traffic movement isn’t hampered," she said.

