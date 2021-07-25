CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

WATCH | Boulders Roll Down Hill Due to Landslide in Kinnaur; Nine Killed, Three Injured

Eight people were killed in a landslide in HP's Kinnaur district. Several others were injured in separate incidents.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, the police said.

Nine tourists were killed and a few others were injured after a landslide hit Sanga valley in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur’s district today. A bridge at the end of the mountain and vehicles were damaged due to boulders rolling downhill.

In a video that surfaced social media, a section of the bridge could be seen collapsing as huge rocks broke off the mountain and came down in full force into the valley, kicking up a massive cloud of dust.

The nine persons who died, out of which four were females, were reportedly tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders.

Three other victims, including a local, were severly injured.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams have reportedly arrived on the spot and have begun rescue operations.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed his condolences to the grieving families, in a tweet.

“I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF, which would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

first published:July 25, 2021, 17:15 IST