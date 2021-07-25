Nine tourists were killed and a few others were injured after a landslide hit Sanga valley in Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur’s district today. A bridge at the end of the mountain and vehicles were damaged due to boulders rolling downhill.

In a video that surfaced social media, a section of the bridge could be seen collapsing as huge rocks broke off the mountain and came down in full force into the valley, kicking up a massive cloud of dust.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Boulders roll downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur district resulting in bridge collapse; vehicles damaged pic.twitter.com/AfBvRgSxn0— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

The nine persons who died, out of which four were females, were reportedly tourists whose tempo traveller was hit by the boulders.

Three other victims, including a local, were severly injured.

Multiple landslides occurred near Batseri on Sangla-Chitkul road, the police said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams have reportedly arrived on the spot and have begun rescue operations.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed his condolences to the grieving families, in a tweet.

किन्नौर के बटसेरी में पहाड़ी दरकने से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है।इसकी चपेट में आया पर्यटकों से सवार वाहन जिसमें 9 की मृत्यु व 2 घायल तथा 1 अन्य राहगीर के घायल होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा शोकग्रस्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/MqesANNlV0 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 25, 2021

“I spoke to the Kinnaur district administration and inquired about the accident. The administration has started rescue operation at the spot & immediate relief is being provided there. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF, which would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the incident, and Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

PM Modi also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. “All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident. I wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

