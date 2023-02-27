WATCH | Brawl Over DJ Turns Violent at Ghaziabad Wedding Party, 5 Injured as Guests Clash With Hotel Staff

A brawl over playing music at a party turned violent in which at least five people were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far, police said.

According to IANS, the scuffle broke out after guests demanded a DJ at around 2 am and the hotel management refused to entertain that request.

Videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed several people, including women, seen with sticks in hand, attacking one another.

People were caught yelling at one another while several others were seen lying injured on the ground with blood stains on the floor.

Guests had reportedly gathered at the hotel for a ‘Cocktail Party’ after the Haldi ceremony was held earlier in the day on Saturday.

Playing music is generally allowed until 10 pm at wedding venues.

DCP Ravi Kumar told IANS that the incident took place at Hotel The Grand IRS.

Among the injured, the condition of a woman is said to be serious, and she has been admitted to the ICU.

Meanwhile, the police said that it was also examining if permission was obtained from the Excise Department for the ‘Cocktail Party’.

According to IANS sources, the hotel is owned by a BJP leader.

(With IANS Inputs)

