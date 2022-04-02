WATCH | ‘Bringing People Closer’: Another Milestone for Indian Railways as India, Nepal Passenger Train Gets on Track

Days after setting new milestones in financial year 2021-22, Indian Railways on Saturday achieved a new one after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated the rail service between the two countries operating from Jaynagar in Bihar to Kurtha in Janakpur. Expressing happiness, PM Modi tweeted in Nepali: “Passenger train service between Jayanagar and Kurtha will be the first broad gauge passenger train link between Nepal and India. This will play a big role in bringing our people closer.”

जयनगर र कुर्था बीचको यात्रुवाहक रेल सेवा नेपाल र भारत बीचको पहिलो ब्रोडगेज यात्रु रेल लिंक हुनेछ। यसले हाम्रा जनताहरूलाई अझ नजिक ल्याउन ठूलो भूमिका खेल्नेछ। pic.twitter.com/VfUQujM4gw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

Modi also shared a video of the rail project. In the first phase of the project, 34.50km (Jaynagar to Kurtha) out of a total 69.08km-long stretch is opening while the remaining line till Bardibas of Nepal will be made functional in some time. The venture has a total of 2.95km in India while the remaining 65.75km is in Nepal.

Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railway, also took to social media platform and tweeted: “Better Connectivity between India - Nepal with Indian Railways! Envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the newly inaugurated train services between Jaynagar (India) - Kurtha (Nepal) will enable easy connectivity and benefit the people of between both the countries."

Better Connectivity between India - Nepal with Indian Railways! Envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the newly inaugurated train services between Jaynagar (India) - Kurtha (Nepal) will enable easy connectivity and benefit the people of between both the countries. pic.twitter.com/GviGNFNwf5 — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) April 2, 2022

“This will significantly facilitate the pilgrims going from India to Janakpur Dham in Nepal. After the start of this rail service, travel will be smooth, and trade will get a boost. Further, tourist movement will be facilitated, and the border area will also develop rapidly,” East Central Railway (ECR) chief public relations officer (CPRO) Birendra Kumar said.

The development came close to news of Indian Railways achieving many milestones in FY 2021-22, a year that proved to be topsy-turvy for many sectors due to Covid-19 pandemic. The national transporter for the first time ever breached the 1400 MT Freight Loading mark in this financial year. It has loaded 1418.10 MT during 2021-22 as compared to 1233.24 MT in 2020-21 (+184.99 MT)+15 %.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JAYNAGAR TO KURTHA RAIL PROJECT

1. The venture has a total of 2.95km in India while the remaining 65.75km is in Nepal.

2. The operation of trains on narrow gauge between Jaynagar in India and Baijalpur in Nepal was started in 1937.

3. Due to floods in Nepal, it got disrupted in 2001, but the train service from Janakpur to Jaynagar continued till March 2014.

4. After a long wait of eight years, the countries will once again be connected with a rail line.

5. The section will have a total of eight stations and six halt stations.

6. It will also have 47 road crossings and 15 major bridges. Further, there are 127 minor bridges on the route.

7. As per the initial plans, for passenger trains, a speed of 100kilometres per hour will be allowed, while for freight, it will be limited to 65kmph.

8. To operate on the route, two sets of 1600 HP DEMU passenger rakes were supplied to Nepal by Konkan Rail Corporation Limited (KRCL). These rakes have two AC coaches each apart from non-AC coaches. KRCL is being considered by Nepal Railway to run the operations and maintenance till it is able to do this itself.

9. In July 2021, Indian Railways carried out a speed trial on the section, which Railways Nepal endorsed. It was declared all fit and was given for further commissioning in October 2021.

10. Trains on the section will pass through the Madhubani district of Bihar and the agricultural and densely populated districts of Dhanusa, Mahottari, and Siraha in Nepal.

11. Custom checking points have been made on this railway line at Jaynagar in India and Inarwa station in Nepal.

HERE’S A LOOK AT INDIAN RAILWAYS ACHIEVEMENTS IN FY-2021-22

Freight Loading

Indian Railways has loaded 1418.10 MT during 2021-22 as compared to 1233.24 MT in 2020-21 (+184.99 MT)+15 %. This is the highest ever loading for IR in a Financial Year and IR has achieved highest ever monthly loadings in consecutive respective 19 months from September 2020 to March 2022). Electrification

Record electrification of 6,366 RKMs has been achieved in IR history during 2021-22. Previous highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21. As on 31.03.2022, out of 65,141 RKM of BG network of IR (including KRCL), 52,247 BG RKM has been electrified, which is 80.20% of the total BG network. Connectivity

In New Line/ Doubling/ Gauge Conversion, 2904 km was achieved against target of 2400 Km, and 2361 km of 2020-21. It is 23% more than last year. It is also the Highest ever commissioning (excluding DFC) Electric Loco Production

Highest ever Electric Loco Production & induction of 1,110 Locos (965 by Rly Pus + 35 BHEL + 110 Madhepura) was achieved in FY 2021-22 Scrap Sale

Highest ever Scrap Sale achieved Rs 5316.1 Cr, as compared to Rs 4571.4 Cr in 2020-21 (+16.2%) (Target: Rs 4100 Cr) Kavach

Total Panel/ Electronic Interlocking of Stations achieved 444 and Kavach commssioned at 850 Rkm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.