Watch | Cars Submerged, Mumbaikars Stranded as Heavy Rains Lash Maximum City
Both the Milan subway and the Mogra Nalla Dam were inundated because of heavy rains in Mumbai. Videos of the water-logged streets were also doing the rounds.
A bus moves through a waterlogged road during heavy rains in Andheri, Mumbai (Image: Rajesh Saple)
New Delhi: Like every other year, the monsoons have struck Mumbai with a vengeance flooding the city's streets, drains and subways.
The Milan subway turned into a river with waist-high currents. A video of the subway shows a man hauling up a woman from waist-deep waters. Two other men are seen helping the woman up on the ledge. In Mogra Nalla dam, cars had halted in the water-logged streets.
In a video released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), several residents, presumably car owners, are seen pushing cars while others wade through the waist-deep waters. The Disaster Management Control Room even put out a "warning" urging all citizens to not drive into water-logged areas till the water is pumped out.
A view of Mogra Nalla from the Disaster Management Control Room. We request all citizens to not drive into water logged areas till the water is pumped out. We understand you may get slightly delayed but let’s not compromise on safety #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Xp8asXWovX— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 28, 2019
Heavy rains in Mumbai had caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in several areas including Dharavi and Western Express Highway. The Western Railway said local trains were running on time though flights services from Mumbai airport were affected. According to Skymet, the city will witness heavy to very heavy rains in the next 24-36 hours.
