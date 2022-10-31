WATCH | Exact Moment of Morbi Disaster Caught on CCTV Shows Bridge Collapsing as People Kept Shaking It

CCTV footage reveals the exact moment when the suspension bridge in Morbi city snapped, killing over 130 people.

The CCTV footage shows a group of young men vigorously shaking the suspension bridge to check its strength, right before it snaps.

The bridge, which had been newly renovated and opened on October 26, saw a huge surge of tourists on Sunday evening and allegedly snapped as it could not handle the weight. 134 people (including a large number of children, women and elderly) died after falling into the Machchhu River.

Several eyewitnesses confirmed to News18 that a group of young men were shaking the bridge intentionally, allegedly checking the “fitness” of the bridge.

Speaking to reporters, Ahmedabad resident Vijay Goswami said that he and his family members had visited the suspension bridge on Sunday afternoon. But they returned halfway through the bridge out of fear after some youths from the crowd started shaking it. Since he felt this act could prove dangerous, he and his family returned without proceeding further on the bridge.

Goswami said he had also alerted the bridge staff about the dangerous actions, “but they were indifferent.” Furthermore, the bridge was overloaded. While the bridge held a capacity for 150-200 people, at least 600 tickets had been issued yesterday, as per sources.

Government officials also alleged that the bridge, renovated by private group Oreva, had not been given a “fitness certificate” by civic authorities before it opened.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. An FIR was also lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

