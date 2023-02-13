WATCH: Celebrations Begin at Homes of Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur as they Bag Lucrative Deals at WPL Auction

Though the Indian women’s team is in South Africa for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the players were glued to the TV screen at the team hotel, watching the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) players’ auction. The event started with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana bagging the most-expensive deal, worth Rs 3.80 crore, from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. And once the signing was done, the players burst into celebration.

The frolics continued with loud cheering as the players kept on getting sold at the WPL auction in Mumbai. Every time a player was getting sold, she was getting congratulated by her teammates. Apart from the lively environment at the hotel, celebrations also kickstarted at the residences of the Indian players.

WPL 2023 Player Auction Live Updates

The family members of Deepti Sharma were elated after the all-rounder bagged a lucrative deal of Rs 2.6 crore from UP Warriorz. A native of Saharanpur, Deepti is set to represent his state in the upcoming edition of the WPL. In a video shared by Jio Cinema, Deepti’s parents and brother could be seen watching the auction on television.

“A day Deepti Sharma’s family will never forget,” Jio Cinema captioned the video.

“Obviously it is a nice opportunity. I will look to do well for the UP team. I am looking forward to it. This is a new beginning because we were waiting for this for a long time. My role will be to do well. Works well for all Indian players, who were waiting for it. Will aim to contribute to the UP team,” Deepti told the broadcasters.

In another video, Renuka Singh’s family could be seen celebrating their daughter getting signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for an amount of Rs 1.5 crore. The fast bowler’s mother could be seen distributing sweets among the family members.

“Not just from South Africa, we have sweet reactions from Himachal too! Here’s Renuka Singh’s family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR. #WPLAuction,” the caption of the video read.

▶️ Not just from South Africa, we have s̐̈w̐̈e̐̈e̐̈t̐̈ reactions from Himachal too! Here’s Renuka Singh’s family she was picked by RCB at INR 1.5CR. #WPLAuction pic.twitter.com/BbV40stApL— JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will pay for Mumbai Indians after bagging a 1.9 crore deal in the all-rounder list.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Team India Players Cheer Loudly For Renuka Singh After She Joins RCB For Rs 1.5 Crore at WPL Auction

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has fetched a 1.9 crore deal from Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yastika Bhatia, who entered on a base price of Rs 30 lakh, got Rs 1.5 crore from Mumbai Indians.

Get the latest Cricket News here