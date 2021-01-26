WATCH: Chaos at ITO as Some Farmers on Tractors Chase Police Personnel, Others Play Good Samaritan

Some protesting farmers were seen chasing police personnel with sticks or ramming tractors into buses parked by police at ITO on Wednesday. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

A video showed tractors being driven frenetically at ITO and appeared to be chasing police personnel deployed there.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Police used teargas shells to disperse the crowd and appealed them to stick to the designated route for the rally and not take law in their hands. Meanwhile, another video, also capturing the scenes at ITO, showed protesters rescuing a police personnel from a group who are seen trying to assault him.

#WATCH: A Delhi Police personnel rescued by protesters as one section of protesters attempted to assault him at ITO in central Delhi. #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/uigSLyVAGy — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.