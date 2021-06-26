Watch: Cops Go To Arrest Fraud Accused, Attacked By Family Members

A team of Haryana Police went to Bhiwani’s Kungar village on Thursday evening to arrest a man who is accused of forgery. Monu alias Soman has two cases of ATM frauds registered against him in police stations of Hansi and Jind. On June 9 last year, he was also named in a theft case in Jui village and on June 7 the same year he was accused of cheating in Loharu city of Bhiwani. When police arrested him and tried to put him inside the van, they were beaten up by his family members.

The police have been in search of Monu for a long time, but he had been absconding. Recently, cops caught two of his accomplices. During questioning, they revealed that Monu is currently living in his village. Subsequently, an eight-member team was formed to nab him. However, when cops reached Monu’s house to arrest him around 6.30 pm, he tried to escape by jumping off the terrace.

The police team did manage to catch him. When they were trying to put him inside the police van, his family members, including his wife, mother, and his brother, attacked the cops. Soon, around 20 women and 10 youths surrounded the policemen and thrashed them. One woman even tore a cop’s uniform in the process. In the meantime, Monu escaped from the spot, and the police team was forced to return empty-handed.

Later in the day, an FIR was registered against seven people, including some women, at Bawani Khera police station. The FIR was registered against them for thrashing police personnel on duty, obstructing government work, and helping Monu escape, said the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virendra Singh.

