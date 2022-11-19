WATCH: Cow Roams Freely Inside ICU of MP Hospital, Eats Medical Waste; 3 Staff Members Sacked

A video showing a cow inside the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh took social media by storm on Friday.

In the video that went viral, a cow can be seen roaming freely and eating medical waste from the garbage bins present on the hospital premises. Notably, the incident took place in the presence of the security staff and two cow catchers who were employed by the hospital to prevent such a situation.

A cow reached the ICU of the Government Hospital in Rajgarh (MP) to inquire about the condition of the patients. There was no time left for well-being, before she could ask anything, the patient’s family members chased her away. Tell me, does anyone do this? pic.twitter.com/EV6pd6lsCG— Kaustuv Ray (@kaustuvray) November 19, 2022

Talking about the incident, Dr. Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital was quoted saying by news agency ANI, “I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward."

In the aftermath of the incident, a security guard and two other staff members were dismissed from their service.

Prabhuram Chaudhry, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Madhya Pradesh however maintained that he was not aware of any such incident.

Last year, a picture of the dog sitting on a hospital bed was also shared widely across social media. In the incident, a dog had entered the ward of the District Hospital in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of a security guard while he was not paying attention.

