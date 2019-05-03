English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Cyclone Fani Batters AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Rips Off Hostel Roof
In several videos doing rounds on social media, several showed the impact of the powerful gales and heavy rain after cyclone Fani hit around 10 a.m.
Stranded passengers at a railway station after train services were disrupted due to cyclone 'Fani', in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) unit here on Friday reported extensive damage hours after the Category 4 Cyclone Fani made landfall on the Odisha coast wreaking havoc and leaving a trail of destruction.
"Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported. All patients, staff, students safe. Many water tanks have blown off, lighting poles are down, air-conditioners damaged. We have enough supplies, ready to support the state," said Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.
The roof of a building at AIIMS Bhubaneswar was seen being ripped off in one such video clip that was tweeted by the government's media department, villages submerged and trees and electricity poles uprooted.
In the other videos posted by Sitangshu Kar, the Director General of the Press Information Bureau, the roof of an undergraduate hostel in the Bhubaneswar AIIMS was seen being blown off.
Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46— Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) 3 May 2019
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
