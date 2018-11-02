Video Wall

Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends

Spare the crackers, think of the puppies.

First published: November 2, 2018, 12:57 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
Diwali is a joyous time for celebrations, sweets and festivities. But not everyone enjoys. Dogs are very adversely affected due to loud noises and tend to hide or run around, as they don't comprehend what's happening. The effects may last several days. So this Diwali, pledge to make it a little more bearable for our furry friends. Stop bursting firecrackers.
