WATCH | Dramatic Video Shows Truck Driver's Close Shave as 2-Storey Building Collapses in Bihar

A two-storey house collapsed in Makhdumpur market in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Wednesday, blocking the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi NH-83 for several hours, according to reports. Dramatic visuals captured by passersby showed the building tilting and eventually crashing with a loud sound on the streets moments after a truck crossed the road, narrowly missing colliding with the building.

Videos, taken from several locations, a top view visual from a neighbourhood terrace and a visual from the ground metres away from the building, were widely shared on social media moments after the incident took place. Soon after the collapse, locals gathered to check for damages. No person was injured in the incident.

(Image: Video taken from rooftop shows the residential building tilting and eventually crashing down.)

Residents of the building were evacuated before the collapse and officials from Makhdumpur police station reached the spot to take account of the incident, reported India Times.

In March, six labourers were killed and three others were severely injured after a wall of a school building collapsed in Khagaria district during construction work. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of six people in the tragic incident and announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

