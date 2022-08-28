WATCH | Eye-popping Aerial Footage of Noida Twin Towers Being Reduced to Rubble

As Supertech twin towers came crashing down on Sunday afternoon, broad smiles adorned faces of residents of nearby societies and hundreds of people who gathered in Noida Sector 93A to witness the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

Drone footage of the demolition and the debris shows nearly 100-metre-high towers – taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar being reduced to a massive pile of rubble following a series of controlled explosions within 9 seconds.

The demolition was ordered by the Supreme Court in August 2021 after it found the construction of the buildings, namely Apex and Ceyane, violated the minimum distance norms. For the demolition that took just 9 seconds, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which were brought from Palwal (Haryana), was used. It was a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering carried out the demolition of the towers. It used the waterfall implosion method to bring down the buildings. This was estimated to leave behind a huge 80,000-85,000 tonnes of debris. Out of this, 50,000-55,000 tonnes will be used for filling at the demolition site and the remaining will be transported to specific places. Interestingly, the debris will take about three months to clear off.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that broadly, no damage has happened to nearby housing societies. “Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour.”

Supertech on Sunday in a statement assured all its homebuyers that the order of the Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue, and it is committed to complete the construction and deliver the flats to the allottees as per the scheduled time, it said in the statement.

Realty firm Supertech Ltd has incurred a loss of about Rs 500 crore, including construction and interest costs, because of the demolition of its twin towers in Noida, the company’s Chairman R K Arora said on Sunday. These twin towers were part of Supertech’s Emarald Court project at Sector 93 A on Noida Expressway. The current market value of over 900 apartments in the two towers is being estimated at over Rs 700 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

