Watch: Father-Son Duo Dancing on SRK's Gori Gori has the Internet Tapping its Feet

Bollywood has a global impact with its melodramatic tales and evergreen songs. Now, tracks from hit Bollywood movies are also being used as dance challenges on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Just like this white father-son duo have found their internal spirit aligned with the song Gori Gori from the superhit Shah Rukh Khan film Main Hoon Na. Instagram user @ricky.pond posted their cover of the dance moves recently and their moves have managed to catch the attention of desi social media.

Posted on Instagram, the video was originally part of a TikTok upload as it is evident from the clip. Both the “dancing dad” and his son nail the jiggly knee, hands up in the air, and other disco moves to present an impressive take on the 2004 song. Moreover, both seemed to be really enjoying themselves with their bright smiles and well-coordinated steps.

The caption read: “Okay this #bollywood #dance #india #UpTheBeat #dancingdad #genx #fypシ #gori #gorigori #dancing @b”.

The post has been shared across Facebook, Twitter and Reddit and on Instagram, more than 16,000 people have liked the video clip. Many Instagram users appreciated their talent and praised them.

One user commented: “Cute” followed by two red hearts, while another user wrote: “Wooooww ! You guys are killin it”.

Many Indians on the platform were impressed with the shoutout to the pop song. A user confessed that the dance made them follow the account. The comment read: “Haha I love it. Had to follow.” another reply said: “You guys are amazing”.

Some other comments called the initiative “the best”, appreciated the “vibe” of the two men, called it “superb” and showered the post with lovely emoticons.

Released in the early 2000s, Gori Gori featured the entire lead cast of the Farah Khan directed Main Hoon Na and reigned as one of the top party songs of the decade. Featuring Shah Rukh, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao and Zayed Khan, the movie was one of the biggest hits of the year. Renowned artists like KK, Anu Malik, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan performed in the song. The latest performance surely touched the nostalgic nerve of the Indian audience.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had praised Money Heist star Itziar Ituño aka Agent Raquel Murillo for singing the popular song 'Chunari Chunari', starring Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. After confessing her love for Bollywood music and dance, the actress had sung a few lines of the hit track in an interview. Later this video went viral and Sushmita came across it.