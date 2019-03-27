Watch: First Visuals of India’s ASAT Missile Launch to Shoot Down Live Satellite in Space

The government has released the first visuals of the anti-satellite missile test conducted on Wednesday that heralded India into an exclusive club of global powers along with United States, China and Russia to demonstrate the complex capability.The missile, developed indigenously by the DRDO and ISRO, hit one of India’s own live satellites flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.The announcement of the test was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media shortly after noon.Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the mission has given the country a 'new strength' and was an effort to secure a 'fast growing India'."A strong India can be a guarantor of peace in the region and beyond. Our strategic objective is to preserve peace, not prepare for war."As Modi's announcement set off a political slugfest, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the anti-satellite missile test is a reflection of the country's growing capability to develop critical technology and that it will act as a 'good deterrence', Reddy said the clearance for the project was given over two years ago.The MEA said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris. "Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks."India has successfully demonstrated its capability to interdict and intercept a satellite in outer space based on complete indigenous technology, it said, adding that the satellite used in the mission was one of India's existing satellites operating in lower orbit while a ballistic missile defence interceptor was used to hit it.Modi assured the international community that the new capability is not directed against anyone and it does not violate any international law or Treaty obligation to which India is a party. "India has no intention to threaten anyone. This is an effort to secure a fast growing India," he said, adding that defending and securing valuable space assets is equally important.The PM said all the objectives that were set by the scientists have been fulfilled and that it is a matter of pride for all in the country that the mission was accomplished using an indigenously developed ASAT missile.