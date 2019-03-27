English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: First Visuals of India’s ASAT Missile Launch to Shoot Down Live Satellite in Space
The missile hit one of India’s own live satellites flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.
Picture of Anti-satellite missile released by ministry of defence.
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has released the first visuals of the anti-satellite missile test conducted on Wednesday that heralded India into an exclusive club of global powers along with United States, China and Russia to demonstrate the complex capability.
The missile, developed indigenously by the DRDO and ISRO, hit one of India’s own live satellites flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.
The announcement of the test was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media shortly after noon.
Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the mission has given the country a 'new strength' and was an effort to secure a 'fast growing India'.
"A strong India can be a guarantor of peace in the region and beyond. Our strategic objective is to preserve peace, not prepare for war."
As Modi's announcement set off a political slugfest, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the anti-satellite missile test is a reflection of the country's growing capability to develop critical technology and that it will act as a 'good deterrence', Reddy said the clearance for the project was given over two years ago.
The MEA said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris. "Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks."
India has successfully demonstrated its capability to interdict and intercept a satellite in outer space based on complete indigenous technology, it said, adding that the satellite used in the mission was one of India's existing satellites operating in lower orbit while a ballistic missile defence interceptor was used to hit it.
Modi assured the international community that the new capability is not directed against anyone and it does not violate any international law or Treaty obligation to which India is a party. "India has no intention to threaten anyone. This is an effort to secure a fast growing India," he said, adding that defending and securing valuable space assets is equally important.
The PM said all the objectives that were set by the scientists have been fulfilled and that it is a matter of pride for all in the country that the mission was accomplished using an indigenously developed ASAT missile.
The missile, developed indigenously by the DRDO and ISRO, hit one of India’s own live satellites flying in a Low Earth Orbit after it traversed a distance of almost 300 km from earth within three minutes of its launch.
#WATCH Visuals from the launch of the anti satellite missile used in #MissionShakti #ASAT pic.twitter.com/IEIhtHpPgs— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019
The announcement of the test was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a broadcast to the nation on television, radio and social media shortly after noon.
Declaring India has established itself as a global space power after the success of the operation 'Mission Shakti', Modi said the mission has given the country a 'new strength' and was an effort to secure a 'fast growing India'.
"A strong India can be a guarantor of peace in the region and beyond. Our strategic objective is to preserve peace, not prepare for war."
As Modi's announcement set off a political slugfest, DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy said the anti-satellite missile test is a reflection of the country's growing capability to develop critical technology and that it will act as a 'good deterrence', Reddy said the clearance for the project was given over two years ago.
The MEA said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris. "Whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks."
India has successfully demonstrated its capability to interdict and intercept a satellite in outer space based on complete indigenous technology, it said, adding that the satellite used in the mission was one of India's existing satellites operating in lower orbit while a ballistic missile defence interceptor was used to hit it.
Modi assured the international community that the new capability is not directed against anyone and it does not violate any international law or Treaty obligation to which India is a party. "India has no intention to threaten anyone. This is an effort to secure a fast growing India," he said, adding that defending and securing valuable space assets is equally important.
The PM said all the objectives that were set by the scientists have been fulfilled and that it is a matter of pride for all in the country that the mission was accomplished using an indigenously developed ASAT missile.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Tuesday 26 March , 2019
Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Mission Shakti: India Becomes Fourth Nation To Add Anti-Satellite Weapon To Arsenal
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IS Lose Their Last Bastion, Syrian Forces Backed By US Takes Back The Last Village
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 General Election 2019 | Who Will The Jats Of UP Vote For?
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Tuesday 26 March , 2019 Arun Jaitley Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Income Promise a 'Bluff'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Explainer: Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
- 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man' Trailer: Eros Now's Web Series Narrates Modi's Journey to PM
- Avengers Endgame: Marvel Releases New Video With Captain America, Iron Man Discussing Loss After Infinity War
- Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results