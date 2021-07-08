WATCH: Full Official Olympic Anthem for the Indian Contingent

Former sports minister Kiren Rijiju revealed the full version of the official Olympic anthem for the Indian Contingent sung by Mohit Chauhan ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, starting July 23.

Rijiju, who took charge as the new Law Minister on Monday, took to Twitter shared the full version of the anthem which was launched last month at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

“This is the full Official Olympic Anthem for the Indian Contingent sung by

@_MohitChauhan which encompasses the spirit of an athlete’s life. As our contingent is in the final stage of preparation for #Tokyo2020 , let’s unite & support them to do their best! #Cheer4India," wrote Rijiju in his tweet.

This is the full Official Olympic Anthem for the Indian Contingent sung by @_MohitChauhan which encompasses the spirit of an athlete’s life.As our contingent is in the final stage of preparation for #Tokyo2020 , let’s unite & support them to do their best! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/wjaPuO9f87— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 8, 2021

The 4:41 minute-long video features Indian athletes who will be competing at the Games in Tokyo and has glimpses of India’s past glories at the event including Abhinav Bindra’s historic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and Leander Paes’ 1996 Atlanta Bronze among other achievements.

Tfirst batch of India’s Olympic-bound athletes will depart for Tokyo on July 17, IOA President Narinder Batra revealed on Thursday while expressing disappointment at the Games organisers’ refusal to allow them to check in earlier than that.

IOA wanted the first batch of athletes and officials to leave on July 14 and serve three days of mandatory quarantine on reaching Tokyo. More than 120 athletes are bound for the Games. The Indian athletes who are training abroad, such as boxers and shooters, will be exempt from the stricter regulations that have been put in place for those arriving from high-risk COVID-hit countries like India.

