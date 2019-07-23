Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Fusion of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi' on Veena is Taking the Internet by storm

The video posted on July 19 has already received over forty two thousand views and 1300 retweets.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 23, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Watch: Fusion of 'Shape of You' and 'Urvashi Urvashi' on Veena is Taking the Internet by storm
A video grab of Veena Srivani playing her veena. (YouTube)
A veena artiste has left netizens amazed with a mashup video of tunes by English singer Ed Sheeran and Indian music director AR Rahman. Posting the mashup video, artiste Veena Srivani wrote: “Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. A mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic.”

The video posted on July 19 has already received over forty two thousand views and 1300 retweets. The video shows Veena Srivani playing a fusion of the two songs' tunes on the ancient musical instrument.

Soon after the clip was posted, it went viral with many complimenting the artiste for blending the two songs together in the most perfect manner.

This is not the first time that the Veena artiste has trended on social media for playing popular tunes on social media. Back in 2018, Veena Srivani performed to the song 'Breathless' on her veena leaving netizens captivated.

