Watch: Groom Attacks Truck Driver With Sheath-Covered Sword After Minor Accident

In a viral video, a groom is seen thrashing a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi town after a minor accident damaged the rear part of his wedding car. The incident took place on Wednesday morning right outside the Tehsil office in Rampur Naikin area. However, no one came to the rescue of the truck driver who was being beaten by the groom with a sheath-covered sword. But one of the eye-witnesses captured the incident on camera even though authorities are yet to take any action.

According to information, the truck driver accidentally hit the groom’s Hyundai Creta while shuttling on the National Highway-39. While the accident was a minor one and didn’t physically injure anyone, the SUV suffered significant damage on the rear right side of the vehicle.

Aggravated by the scarring to his decorated car, the groom rounded up the truck driver and started beating him up with his wedding sword without removing the sheath. The eyewitnesses were initially reluctant to intervene, however, when the groom’s family members also started thrashing him, few locals took the truck driver away and brokered peace between both the parties.

However, as seen in the video, the groom’s family follows the truck driver even as he was being safely taken away by the locals.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and attracted various reactions. However, most of the users criticised the groom for attacking the poor truck driver over a minor accident. One user also pointed out that the groom did not remove the sword from the sheath, noting that he hit the truck driver with “protection”.

Nonetheless, the incident has become the talk of the town as it happened right in front of the Tehsil office in Rampur Naikin. However, it seems that the viral video is yet to reach the police authorities who have not taken any action in this case.

