A helicopter carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa faced difficulty in landing due to plastic sheets and waste on the helipad ground on Monday in Kalaburagi.

#WATCH | Kalaburagi | A helicopter, carrying former Karnataka CM and senior leader BS Yediyurappa, faced difficulty in landing after the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets and waste around. pic.twitter.com/BJTAMT1lpr— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Just ahead of landing, the pilot noticed plastic around the landing zone. The chopper kept hovering around the area as authorities cleaned the zone. Later, the plastic was cleared from the helipad and the chopper landed safely.

Read all the Latest India News here