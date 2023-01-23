WATCH | Horrifying Video Shows Crane Collapse at Temple Fest in Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam, 4 Killed

At least four people died in Tamil Nadu’s Arakkonam on Sunday night as a crane collapsed during a temple festival in the area. The Mandiyamman temple Mylar festival was being organized in the Kiliweedi area next to Nemili in the Ranipet district.

The horrifying incident was captured on camera, and the video showed people in a state of frenzy as the crane suddenly collapsed. The incident happened at 8:15 pm, The Hindu reported. The police said the victims were identified as K. Muthukumar, 39, S. Bhoopalan, 40, and B. Jothibabu, 17.

The crane was carrying an idol of a deity and villagers were taking turns to garland and pray. Around eight people were on the crane and were receiving garlands from devotees, which is when the terrible accident happened. The crane driver has been arrested.

Around 9 people including a girl child were seriously injured in the accident and were admitted to Punnai Government Primary Health Centre, Arakkonam Government Hospital and a private hospital for treatment, an India Posts report said.

At the time of the accident, around 1500 devotees were present in the vicinity of the crane. Nemili District Collector Sumathi, Village Administrative Officer Manikandan, and the police are investigating the matter.

