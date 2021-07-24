Watch: In a First, Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express to Deliver 200 Tonnes of LMO to Bangladesh

The Railways is set to deliver a consignment of 200 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on an Oxygen Express train to neighbouring Bangladesh on Sunday. This will be the first time that the life-saving gas is destined for delivery outside the country. The train with 10 containers departed from Tatanagar in Jharkhand on Saturday and is expected to reach Benapol in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Living upto our cultural ethos of "वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्", Indian Railways under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership is working diligently to help humanity's fight against COVID.The first-ever, #OxygenExpress left for Bangladesh with 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen, this morning. pic.twitter.com/49c6HZON7o— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 24, 2021

“First liquid oxygen tanker on rails 200 metric tonnes to Bangladesh loaded from Tatanagar, should reach tomorrow morning," the Railways said. During the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus crisis in India when states were grappling with shortage of oxygen, the Railways began operating the Oxygen Express trains.

The railways rain around 480 such trains and carried 36,841 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the country since it stated operations on April 24, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here