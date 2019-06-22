Take the pledge to vote

Watch: In Chennai, 4 Men Beat Up Constable as He Stops Them from Drinking in Public

After a video of four men attacking the police constable on duty in Chennai went viral, the culprits have been arrested and are being held in judicial custody.

June 22, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Watch: In Chennai, 4 Men Beat Up Constable as He Stops Them from Drinking in Public
Screen grab from the video that went viral on Twitter.
New Delhi: Four men were arrested by Chennai police for assaulting a constable on duty after he tried to stop them from drinking in public and troubling people on the road.

The drunken miscreants were held after a video of the incident that took place on Kodambakkam High road, taken by an eye-witness on the night of June 13, went viral. It shows the four men dealing heavy blows to the uniformed constable who tries to shield from them using his baton.

“The four men have been remanded to judicial custody. The accused men were all drunk and started attacking Karthikeyan that night,” a constable from Pondy Bazaar police station, where Karthikeyan works, told The News Minute.

In the video, vehicles are seen passing in the background as one man walks away only to come back and beat him, while another tries to strike the camera down.

The constable, Karthikeyan, allegedly instructed the men to move away, but they claimed to be lawyers and started to attack him. At one point, the men snatched his walkie-talkie and smashed it.

The distraught constable then used his mobile phone to call other policemen to his rescue.

As the fracas grew, vehicles stopped and people came out to save Karthikeyan. After people started to step out of their cars, the four fled the spot.

All the accused, identified as Sulaiman (33) and Mohammed Riswan (34) from Ezhukinaru, Afsar Husain (35) from Royapuram and Mohammed Ali (32) from Pavakkara street, have been nabbed and sent to judicial custody.

