Watch: In Karan Johar's Latest Video, Kids Yash And Roohi Are 'Porters'

Karan Johar is back with another episode from Lockdown with Johars. The filmmaker’s adorable twins, Yash and Roohi, are seen goofing around with their father in the latest video as they managed to surprise him once again.

The video posted on Instagram opens with toddlers fiddling with luggage bags. The 47-year-old filmmaker wants to know where the kids are heading for. Roohi answers, “Airport,” to which Karan responds that there are no flights at present.

Meanwhile, Karan asks Yash, “What have you become, a porter?” Yash is seen struggling with the trolley bags and almost slips. It’s cute and hilarious at the same time.

The children and their dad say “toodles” before signing off as always. “Porters in Pret a porter! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles,” Karan captioned the post.

Fans and followers have showed admiration for the kids with love-filled reactions. Neelam Kothari and Tahira Kashyap left laughing and heart emojis in the comments section.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, “They r(heart emojis).” Sussanne Khan said, “lovvvvve them (sic.)”

A few days earlier, Karan was given a surprising name by the twins. In a video, Yash is seen playing around and Karan says he is jumping like a monkey. But Yash says he is indeed “Yash Bhaiya” and Roohi claims to be “Roohi Didi”. When Karan wants to know his nickname, Yash replies, “monkey.”