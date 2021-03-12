WATCH | In Large Numbers, Nagpur Out on Streets Despite Lockdown from Mar 15 and Rising Infections

Despite rising Covid cases in Maharashtra’s Nagpur from March 15, roads in the city were full of pedestrians and shoppers violating Covid protocols. The city will enter lockdown from March 15 to 21 in view of the surging coronavirus infections.

Nagpur’s Sitabuldi main road were full of shoppers and vehicles without proper social distancing and other covid precautions. On Wednesday, the district reported 1,710 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its overall tally to 1,62,053. There are 12,166 active COVID-19 cases at present in Nagpur.

#WATCH Nagpur's Sitabuldi Main Road full of shoppers despite rising COVID19 casesComplete lockdown to be imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21 pic.twitter.com/Cs6cvfdEKB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2021

District guardian minister Nitin Raut on Thursday announced a “strict lockdown” in the city from March 15. The district has been reporting a spike in daily cases since the last month.

Raut chaired a meeting of top district officials here and later told reporters that the lockdown will be enforced in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate limits from March 15 to 21. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last year in January had appointed guardian ministers for all 36 districts of the state.

During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25 per cent capacity, said Raut. Shops of essential commodities will remain open, the minister said. Liquor will be sold online only during the lockdown period.

Raut said people should not move out unnecessarily. On February 22, some restrictions were imposed in Nagpur, including strict curbs on weekends.

A total of 4,417 people have died due to the viral infection in the district so far, as per official figures.