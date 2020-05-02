Take the pledge to vote

Watch: Jalandhar Youth Drags Cop for 100 metres on Car Bonnet While Trying to Jump Checkpoint

The incident took place near Milk Bar Chowk in Jalandhar, when 20-year-old Amol Mehmi was driving to a bakery shop in Model Town without any curfew pass and tried to flee a checkpoint.

News18.com

May 2, 2020
A screengrab of the video.

Jalandhar: In a shocking video, a youth was seen dragging a police personnel on the bonnet of his car while trying to escape a checkpoint in Jalandhar. The police have arrested him and booked him and his father for attempt to murder in connection with the case.

The incident took place near Milk Bar Chowk in Jalandhar, when 20-year-old Amol Mehmi, a resident of Nakodar area, was driving to a bakery shop in Model Town without any curfew pass and tried to flee a checkpoint.

As Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mulakh Raj tried to stop him by holding on to the bonnet of his car, the man continued driving until he was nabbed by Additional Station House Officer, Gurdev Singh about a 100 metres ahead.

"A case under sections 308, 353, 196, 188 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 3(2) of the Epidemic Disease Act and 52 Disaster Management Act has been registered," Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

