Watch: Jaw-Dropping Video of Car Reversing Across a Canal Balanced on Wooden Poles

Knowing how to drive a vehicle is not that great big a deal anymore, however, the level of finesse in handling the steering wheels, especially in adverse terrains, is what sets a person apart. Rocky terrain, desert areas and mountains always provide a challenge to even seasoned drivers but the video we are about to show you is a feat that is probably unparalleled.

You will probably never have seen a car reversing while balancing on two horizontally laid bamboo poles while crossing a deep canal. Twitter handle Fred Schultz, which is famous for posting videos that make jaws drop, has done it again with this car video.

A deep canal is seen in the video, with two bamboo poles laid horizontally connecting the two sides. A van is seen trying to reverse its way from one side to the other while balancing between the wheels on the two poles. As you can imagine, it is an extremely difficult task and the driver takes some time going to and forth before being able to align perfectly with the two poles. But once he did, he slowly but surely performed the task, which looked unthinkable.

The task included heavy risks as a little miscalculation on his part or even a little tweak in the movement of the wheels would result in the van landing into the water below. The video was met with a mixed response with some praising the driver for his exceptional skills, while others felt he was taking an unnecessary risk. Some wanted to know the context of the video and why the feat needed to be done.

