Watch: Karnataka Minister Trips and Falls While Running a Marathon in Lungi
The minister sustained minor injuries on his face and legs. A group of people rushed to towards him to help as soon as he fell.
Mysuru: Karnataka’s higher education minister GT Devegowda tripped and fell while running the Dasara Half Marathon in Mysuru.
Devegowda, who was wearing a 'lungi', a traditional garment worn around the waist, lost balance while running on Sunday as the garment reportedly got stuck and he fell down.
The minister sustained minor injuries on his face and legs. A group of people rushed to towards him to help as soon as he fell. The 21.1 kilometer race was an open event for both men and women.
The Mysuru Dasara Sports Committee and DYES, in collaboration with the government of Karnataka, jointly conduct this marathon every year.
(With ANI inputs)
