Watch: Kedarnath Temple Reopens For Devotees

The portals of Kedarnath Temple were opened for devotees today at 5 am. The temple was closed on November 16 last year. The official handle of Uttarakhand Press Information Bureau tweeted about the same and said that the portals were opened but pilgrims were not allowed due to Covid-19 pandemic. It said that in view of the pandemic, the yatra was temporarily suspended and that everyone can perform rituals from their home.

The idol of Lord Shiva was moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath’s Omkareshwar temple on May 14. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were reopened on May 14.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat also tweeted about the reopening of the shrine.

विश्व प्रसिद्ध ग्यारहवें ज्योर्तिलिंग भगवान केदारनाथ धाम के कपाट आज सोमवार को प्रातः 5 बजे विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना और अनुष्ठान के बाद खोल दिए गए। मेष लग्न के शुभ संयोग पर मंदिर का कपाटोद्घाटन किया गया। मैं बाबा केदारनाथ से सभी को निरोगी रखने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/ZTjeN4n5jM— Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) May 17, 2021

Badrinath Temple, which was closed on November 19, will reopen to devotees on May 18, a spokesperson of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board had earlier said.

The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain snowbound.

