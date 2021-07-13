Watch: Kid, Dressed In Classy Attire, Steals Jewellery Bag At Wedding In Gwalior

In a revealing incident from Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh, a little kid was seen stealing a bag full of jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh and cash during a marriage ceremony. The incident was captured in CCTV footage which showed a young boy infiltrating the wedding ceremony wearing classy apparels. When the groom’s mother, who was carrying the bag, left it unattended while going for a photo session, the little thief quickly made his move and quietly fled the venue with a suspicious man in a car.

According to information, Armaan Qureshi, who lives in Tansen Nagar area of Gwalior, had his marriage fixed for July 11. Both families were present at the Sangam Vatika near AG Office Bridge for the wedding reception. During the event, Armaan’s mother approached the stage to get a photo session done with the couple. She had placed the now-stolen bag on a sofa near the stage before going up for the photo shoot.

In the CCTV footage, it is clear that the little kid had his eyes on the bag. As soon as the groom’s mother left the bag unattended, he quickly reached there. The thief first observed the surroundings and then smartly picked up the bag and vanished. When the groom’s mother returned to collect the bag, she was shell shocked to realise that it was gone in a matter of seconds.

When the news spread, the entire mood at the wedding changed. After unsuccessfully searching the bag, the family complained at the Jhansi Road police station. While the CCTV camera at the Sangam Vatika revealed how the incident played out, police authorities have not been able to get hold of the kid or the suspicious man. Police suspect that the kid belonged to some gang due to his perfect execution of the crime.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here