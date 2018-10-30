English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH | Lalu's Son Tej Pratap Plays Flute For Cows While Dressed as Lord Krishna
Tej Pratap was in the news earlier this month when RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti publicly acknowledged that there are differences between her brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, confirming speculations of a simmering family feud.
Screenshot of a video shared by Tej Pratap Yadav on Instagram on Tuesday.
New Delhi: In July, he had offered prayers at a Bihar temple dressed up as Lord Shiva. Now, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap has gone a step ahead and adopted another godlike avatar. The eldest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Tuesday posted a video on Instagram which shows him as Lord Krishna – playing a flute while dressed in dhoti-kurta, wearing a tilak and peacock feathers neatly fixed in his headgear.
The video, which shows Tej Pratap holding a flute and standing in the middle of a herd of cows, has already got over 6,300 views and hundreds of comments.
"As Krishna's divine flute calls at any time of the. ... Krishna's beloved cows stand tranquilly with their ears spread just ... Lord Krishna's life sets an example for man to change his attitude ..." wrote Tej Pratap, a former minister and aspiring actor, in the caption of the video.
The 29-year-old also shared several photographs of him tending the cows.
Tej Pratap was in the news earlier this month when RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti publicly acknowledged that there are differences between her brothers Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, confirming speculations of a simmering family feud.
Last year, Lalu had announced Tejashwi as his official successor and named him the chief ministerial nominee in a grand rally, while Tej Pratap declared himself his brother’s ‘sarathi’ (charioteer). However, the relationship between the two began to sour as Tej Pratap repeatedly attacked senior party leaders and warned them against ignoring the youth wing.
In a press conference in June this year, Tej Pratap asserted that sometimes he felt ‘ignored and sidelined in the party’. Just a month later, he accused some of his party members of being manipulated by the BJP and the RSS. “People do not want to see me rising in the party fold but till the time my father is alive, no one else can take big decisions,” he had said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
