WATCH LIVE: Narendra Modi One Among Lakhs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Last Journey
A huge crowd of people showered petals at the funeral procession and jostled to get a glimpse of the former prime minister. Some even clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician.
Thousands of people on Friday joined the funeral procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the cortege. BJP chief Amit Shah, several union ministers and party leaders also walked sombrely behind the cortege as it made its way to the Rashtriya Smirti Sthal where the last rites would be performed. Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness. A huge crowd of people showered petals at the funeral procession and jostled to get a glimpse of the former prime minister. Some even clambered on trees to capture the moment on their phones as Vajpayee's cortege left the BJP's headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal for the last rites of the poet-politician.
