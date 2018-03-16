English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH LIVE: News18 Rising India Summit 2018
The two-day summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
News18 Rising India Summit, a marquee initiative of News18 Network, kicks off today with a special address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day summit is a News18 Network enterprise where newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment, and above all well-wishers of India, gather to discuss the country’s rising global stature.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is the guest of honour. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be present on the occasion. Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kangana Ranaut, and Olympian and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore will also grace the event.
